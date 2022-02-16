

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) said it expects net income for the first quarter to be in the range of $38.0 million - $62.0 million or $0.75 - $1.23 per share; non-GAAP net income of $52.5 million - $76.5 million or $1.04 - $1.52 per share for the first quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects total revenue to be in the range of $314.5 million - $346.5 million for the first quarter.



The company said it is on track to achieve its three-year revenue and EBITDA growth goals.



Blucora reconfirmed its full-year 2022 outlook for the Tax Software segment to provide revenue growth of between 14% and 18% from the mid-point of full-year 2021 guidance range, $226 million, as presented on November 4, 2021 and segment operating income of between $98 and $106 million.







