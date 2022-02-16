

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $138.0 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $114.5 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.4% to $1.61 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $138.0 Mln. vs. $114.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



