Earnings: -$11.6 million in Q4 vs. $1.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $141.9 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $598.3M in Q4 vs. $479.9M in the same period last year.



