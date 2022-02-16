Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final 2021 results and initial 2022 planned activities at the Indy zinc and precious metals project (100% option) ("Indy" or the "Project") in central British Columbia. In 2018, near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by soil geochemistry and follow-up diamond drilling at Indy. Since discovery, InZinc has outlined an additional 10 km of base and precious metal drill targets at Indy which remain to be tested.





Indy 2022 Airborne Geophysics Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/113947_31eef6d4248c5aa5_001full.jpg





Gold in Soil Detected at Fox Silver Target

InZinc has selectively re-analyzed (by fire assay on pulps) 46 soil samples from the Phase 1 2021 sampling program for gold content at the Fox silver target (see: nr_2021_09_16.pdf (inzincmining.com)). This selected area had returned a broad range of silver in soil results (0.1 ppm to 23.1 ppm) within the 1.2 km length of the Fox target. Gold is present in variable amounts ranging from detection level (2.5 ppb) to 140 ppb (0.14 g/T Au) in soil.

The presence of gold in soil at the Fox silver target is a new development for the Indy project. The highest gold results coincide with an area of high silver and a suite of other metals present in soil which contribute to the outline of the Fox target.

Airborne Geophysical Contractor Engaged

InZinc has retained the services of an airborne geophysical contractor to provide surveys covering a 28 km length of the Indy project (see Figure 1). The survey is scheduled for mid Q2-2022 and will aid in prioritizing the 10 km of drill targets currently outlined at the Project and highlight new areas of the Project for follow-up ground-based exploration surveys. The survey is part of a larger exploration program being planned at Indy in 2022, which includes proposed drilling.

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested zinc and precious metal exploration targets along a 29 km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale mineralized belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

