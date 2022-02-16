Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X" muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
16.02.22
08:08 Uhr
5,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
16.02.2022 | 14:31
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

DJ NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY 16-Feb-2022 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

Moscow February 16, 2022

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 115.6 million tonnes (+4.5%).

Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.

"Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.

Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.

"Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.

The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.

The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals," Sergey Kireev added.

Liquid cargo

Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 3.7 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.8 milliontonnes. This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processingagainst the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.3 million tonnes (+57% / 0.5 million tonnes) due toincreased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo increasedonly by 0.4% industrywide. - Turnover of containers grew to 4.9 million tonnes (+7.1% / 0.3 million tonnes ) mainly due to an increasein transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Groupamounted to 20%, 13.7 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January-December    Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     115,632.457 110,615.803 5,016.655 4.54% 
Liquid cargo, total      92,519.674 87,776.054 4,743.620 5.40% 
Crude oil           55,993.217 53,837.104 2,156.112 4.00% 
Oil products         35,493.570 32,724.510 2,769.060 8.46% 
UAN              702.090   736.816   -34.726  -4.71% 
Oils             330.798   477.623   -146.825  -30.74% 
Bulk cargo, total       7,074.673  7,059.934  14.740   0.21% 
Iron ore raw materials    3,722.382  4,763.529  -1,041.148 -21.86% 
Other ore cargo        44.762   45.443   -0.681   -1.50% 
Chemical cargo        1,273.834  812.670   461.164  56.75% 
Coal             1,238.180  1,225.410  12.770   1.04% 
Sugar             795.516   212.882   582.635  273.69% 
General cargo, total     10,872.192 10,874.149 -1.956   -0.02% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 9,556.443  9,490.151  66.292   0.70% 
Timber            163.297   205.513   -42.217  -20.54% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     292.738   373.661   -80.922  -21.66% 
Nonferrous metals       877.233   1,000.931  -123.699  -12.36% 
Perishable cargo       275.219   177.553   97.667   55.01% 
Containers          4,868.284  4,545.009  323.276  7.11% 
Containers          4,868.284  4,545.009  323.276  7.11% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     583.177   486.051   97.126   19.98% 
Other             297.633   360.658   -63.025  -17.48% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  143476 
EQS News ID:  1281343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2022 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
