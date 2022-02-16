MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 15 February 2022 was 365.67p (ex income) 366.15p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

16 February 2022