

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. showed a substantial rebound in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.



Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.







