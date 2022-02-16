Apollo Power is providing its flexible solar modules for a €750,000 photovoltaic project planned by Amazon in France. Each of the module units provided by the Israeli manufacturer has a size of 2,040x6,130mm and weighs in at only 3kg/m².Israeli flexible solar module manufacturer Apollo Power has announced it will provide its products for a 450kW rooftop PV system that US-based e-commerce group Amazon wants to build at one of its facilities in France, where it will also test a 50m2 walkable solar array built with the same panels. The €750,000 project is expected to be carried out in the fourth ...

