Live Current Media Inc.: Live Current Media Secures Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has closed a secured, convertible debenture (the "Debenture") with warrant pursuant to which the Company will receive $2,500,000 and issue a Debenture with a face value of $2,700,000. The proceeds will be put towards development and marketing of the Kast video streaming platform as per the recently announced merger agreement with Evasyst.

Terms of the Debenture

The Debenture carries interest of 4% per annum, a term of 24 months and is secured by the assets of the Company and the assets of Evasyst. At the option of the holder, the Debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.34 per share at any time up until maturity and the Company has the right to repay the Debenture at any time until maturity. The Debenture includes a 5-year, three quarter warrant with a $0.60 exercise price.

The funds are to be delivered in two tranches, the first tranche of $1,500,000 has been received by the Company and the second tranche of $1,000,000 will be delivered upon acceptance of a registration statement by the SEC, which the Company is required to file. In connection with the Debenture, the Company will pay an 8% brokerage fee and a 4% restricted stock brokerage fee based on the net proceeds received by the Company.

For more detailed information, please review the 8-K for this transaction filed by the Company with the SEC on February 15, 2022.

About Kast

Kast is an online watch party platform for friends to watch videos, play games, and be together. The platform empowers individuals to live-share synchronized video, engage within the community, and build relationships with like-minded people. The Kast team consists of passionate individuals who hail from diverse backgrounds across the globe, coming from exciting and fast-paced industries such as esports, video streaming, entertainment, and video games.