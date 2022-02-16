Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022
16.02.2022
Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Introduces Enhanced European Site, Xometry.eu

  • New features make it easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials, finishes in real-time
  • Dynamic, responsive site purpose-built for Android, iOS mobile devices
  • Soon to be available in Spanish & Polish, reflecting continued expansion of Xometry in the region

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022, which makes it even easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials and finishes in real time. The dynamic and responsive site also lets buyers take advantage of the full functionality of xometry.eufrom their Android or iOS devices, offering the same seamless file-upload and interactivity as desktop users.

Xometry.eu, which is available in English, German, French and Italian languages, will also be available in Polish and Spanish in Q2 2022, reflecting the expansion of Xometry's network of buyers and sellers.

"For enterprises large and small, Xometry around the world is quickly becoming a leading solution for accelerating innovation across engineering teams, while also helping manufacturers of all sizes increase their network and grow their businesses," said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "We're committed to helping the world's foremost companies tap into critical manufacturing capacity to build the next generation of great products that will fuel our global economy."

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business.

Media Contact
Matthew Hutchison
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com

Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
