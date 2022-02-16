Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Introduces Enhanced European Site, Xometry.eu

New features make it easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials, finishes in real-time

Dynamic, responsive site purpose-built for Android, iOS mobile devices

Soon to be available in Spanish & Polish, reflecting continued expansion of Xometry in the region



NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022, which makes it even easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials and finishes in real time. The dynamic and responsive site also lets buyers take advantage of the full functionality of xometry.eu from their Android or iOS devices, offering the same seamless file-upload and interactivity as desktop users.

Xometry.eu, which is available in English, German, French and Italian languages, will also be available in Polish and Spanish in Q2 2022, reflecting the expansion of Xometry's network of buyers and sellers.

"For enterprises large and small, Xometry around the world is quickly becoming a leading solution for accelerating innovation across engineering teams, while also helping manufacturers of all sizes increase their network and grow their businesses," said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "We're committed to helping the world's foremost companies tap into critical manufacturing capacity to build the next generation of great products that will fuel our global economy."

