

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven-day average of new coronavirus infections in the United States has fallen to the lowest in nearly two months.



The latest weekly average is 1,41,462, as per New York Times' tally. The case numbers have come down steeply by 67 percentage in a fortnight.



110554 new cases were reported nationwide on Tuesday, taking the national total to 78,039,888, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 2595 additional deaths the total number of Covid casualties reached 925,560.



More and more Covid patients are being discharged from U.S. hospitals after getting negative. U.S. Covid hospitalizations declined to 85,086 Tuesday, a drop of 38 percent in two weeks. Out of this, 16,071 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



California reported the most number of cases - 12,330- while Ohio recorded the most casualties - 367.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214,104,148 Americans, or 64.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.6 percent of people above 65.



43 percent of the eligible population, or nearly 92 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.



Meanwhile, California health officials said that mask mandate will remain in place in schools in the state this month. However, the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in other public places will be lifted Wednesday.







