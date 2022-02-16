Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Frankfurt
16.02.22
08:05 Uhr
0,163 Euro
+0,006
+4,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2022 | 16:05
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ChromoGenics AB (76/22)

With effect from February 17, 2022, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 28, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CHRO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017486830              
Order book ID:  248806                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 17, 2022, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CHRO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017486848              
Order book ID:  248807                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CHROMOGENICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.