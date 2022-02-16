

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Western Global Airlines announced a firm order for two 777 Freighters. The order was finalized in January 2022 and is currently listed as unidentified in Boeing's order backlog. The agreement also includes an additional purchase option.



Boeing has forecast that the global freighter fleet will grow by 70% in the next 20 years, with freight carriers such as Western Global supporting a rapidly expanding global e-commerce business and evolving supply chains.







