Mittwoch, 16.02.2022
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
16.02.22
16,140 Euro
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2022 | 18:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 22 February 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:              DK0060946788            
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Ambu B               
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:      223,388,932 shares (DKK 111,694,466)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             7,500 shares (DKK 3.750)      
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:       223,396,432 shares (DKK 111,698,216)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares: DKK 77.12              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.50              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           AMBU B               
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID           3331                
---------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
