Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 22 February 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 223,388,932 shares (DKK 111,694,466) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,500 shares (DKK 3.750) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 223,396,432 shares (DKK 111,698,216) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 77.12 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66