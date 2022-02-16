- (PLX AI) - Volvo names Tina Hultkvist new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|20,275
|20,395
|19:21
|20,240
|20,380
|19:21
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:40
|Volvo AB Names Tina Hultkvist New CFO
|(PLX AI) - Volvo names Tina Hultkvist new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.
► Artikel lesen
|18:36
|AB VOLVO: Tina Hultkvist new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board
|11:36
|E-Lkw von Volvo Trucks marktführend: Der Anteil an vollelektrischen Lkw in Europa steigt. ...
|10:46
|GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Volvo B auf 'Buy'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die B-Aktie von Volvo nach Quartalszahlen von 311 auf 297 schwedische Kronen gesenkt, sie aber auf der "Conviction...
► Artikel lesen
|10:10
|Wachstum groß, Zahlen noch klein: Volvo E-Lkw auf dem Vormarsch
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VOLVO AB B
|20,235
|-0,44 %