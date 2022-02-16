- (PLX AI) - Eltel says Håkan Dahlström appointed new President and CEO of Eltel.
- • He was previously CEO of Fujitsu Sweden
Eltel Names Håkan Dahlström New CEO
Håkan Dahlström appointed new President and CEO of Eltel
