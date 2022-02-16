

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indiana-based UTV maker, American Landmaster, has recalled about 1050 units of its utility vehicles for possible risk of a crash, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



According to the company, the models EV, L3, L4, L5, L5W, and L7 are equipped with standard steering shafts which can get separated from the joint, resulting in crashes.



The vehicles in question were manufactured between March 2021 and October 2021 in red, blue and camouflage variants. The model number can be found on the frame near the front left wheel. The manufacturing date can also be found on the data plate situated behind the pedals in the vehicle.



The company said in its statement that it has received seven reports involving the issue however, no injuries were recorded in the process.



The company advised the owners to contact the company to receive a full inspection guide on how to check if their vehicle needs a repair. The company is also offering a no-cost inspection and full repair in authorized repair shops.



The vehicles, manufactured in Columbia City, Indiana has been sold through dealers nationwide from March 2021 through October 2021. The UTVs cost between $7,200 and $12,700, depending on the variant.







