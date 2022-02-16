- (PLX AI) - Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 total capital budget between $3.3 to $3.6 billion.
- • Pioneer Natural Resources 2022 forecasted cash flow greater than $10.5 billion
- • Pioneer Natural Resources plans to operate an average of 22 to 24 horizontal drilling rigs in the Midland Basin
- • Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 oil production of 350 to 365 thousand barrels of oil per day
- • Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 total production of 623 to 648 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
