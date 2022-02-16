

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



Earnings: $649 million in Q4 vs. -$338 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.84 in Q4 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $1.80 billion in Q4 vs. $0.80 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARATHON OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de