Earnings: -$6.8 million in Q4 vs. $10.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $264.3 million in Q4 vs. $206.9 million in the same period last year.



