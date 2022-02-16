

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST):



Earnings: $323 million in Q4 vs. -$66 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $998 million in Q4 vs. $267 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de