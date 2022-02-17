

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Carolina-based, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) issues a full-year earnings outlook, which is expected to miss Street's current estimates.



Excluding special items, the net earnings guided by the company were between $5.65 and $6.65 per share for the full-year period. However, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $6.19 per share.



The company projection for revenue was $4.20 billion to $4.50 billion for 2022 while the analyst forecast remains at $4.01 billion.



Following the report, the stock has been trading at $231.59 , down $14.41 or 5.86% in the after-hours market after closing at $246.00 during regular trade. The stock opened at $241.01 in the morning after closing at $241.39 the previous day.







