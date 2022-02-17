

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,191.1 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,607 billion following the downwardly revised 583.3 billion yen deficit in December (originally a 582.4 billion yen deficit).



Exports gained 9.6 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase or 16.5 percent and down from 17.5 percent in the previous month.



Imports surged an annual 39.6 percent, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 37.1 percent after spiking 41.1 percent a month earlier.







