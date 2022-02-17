

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported underlying net profit after tax of US$1.62 billion in fiscal year 2021, up 262% from $447 million in the previous year's reflecting consistent operational performance, the improved price environment for products and the proactive decisions made to manage sales portfolio.



Net profit after tax was US$1.98 billion compared to a loss of $4.03 billion in the prior year.



Annual operating revenue were A$6.96 billion, up 93% from the prior year.



The company delivered annual production of 91.1 Mmboe compared to 100.3 Mmboe in the prior year.



The company has declared a final dividend of 105 US cents per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 135 US cents per share.



Woodside's production guidance is 92 - 98 MMboe, excluding any impact from the proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business.







