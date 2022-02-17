

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, giving up some of the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling below the 27,400 level, following the mostly negative cues overnight from global markets, as technology stocks mirrored their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq and as traders digested some corporate earnings news.



Traders continue to be concerned about the spike in domestic new coronavirus infections, though on a steady decline.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 95.00 points or 0.35 percent to 27,365.40, after touching a high of 27,431.44 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.5 percent while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent, while Honda is edging down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are mixed. Sony is losing almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.3 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent. Canon is flat.



Among the other major losers, Recruit Holdings is slipping more than 5 percent, Keyence is losing more than 4 percent and NTT Data is declining more than 3 percent, while Bandai Namco Holdings, JTEKT, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Daiwa House Industry are sliding almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Hitachi is gaining more than 4 percent, while Nippon Yusen K.K. and Nippon Express Holdings are adding almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, the value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 932.4 billion yen. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in November. On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.1 percent - again topping expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent after spiking 11.6 percent in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, core machine orders were up 6.5 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year at 2,703.5 billion yen. For the first quarter of 2022, core machine orders are seen lower by 1.1 percent on quarter and higher by 8.6 percent on year. The value of overall machine orders was up 3.0 percent on month and 17.1 percent on year at 2,833.0 billion yen.



Japan also posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,191.1 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,607 billion following the downwardly revised 583.3 billion yen deficit in December (originally a 582.4 billion yen deficit). Exports gained 9.6 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase or 16.5 percent and down from 17.5 percent in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 39.6 percent, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 37.1 percent after spiking 41.1 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-115 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the downside in morning trading on Wednesday but staged a significant recovery attempt in afternoon trading. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the S&P 500 managing to close in positive territory.



The major averages finished the day narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 inched up 3.94 points or 0.1 percent to 4,475.01, the Dow dipped 54.57 points or 0.2 percent to 34,934.27 and the Nasdaq edged down 15.66 points or 0.1 percent to 14,124.10.



Meanwhile, the major European markets showed modest moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.







