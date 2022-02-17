- (PLX AI) - Embracer Q3 revenue SEK 5,085.2 million vs. estimate SEK 4,141 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 29%
- • Q3 operational EBIT SEK 1,119.2 million
|06:10
|Embracer Q3 EBITDA SEK 1,489.9 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,472 Million
|06:06
|EMBRACER GROUP AB: Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q3 2021: OPERATIONAL EBIT INCREASED 86% TO SEK 1,119 MILLION
|09.02.
|Embracer Group AB: Invitation to presentation of Embracer Group's Q3 report
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation in connection with the publication of the interim report for the third quarter, the period October-December...
|20.01.
|Embracer Rises 3.5% as Danske Says Buy on Strong Organic Growth Prospects
|(PLX AI) - Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.• Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely...
|07.01.
|Embracer Group AB: Announcement from Embracer Group's extra general meeting
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extra general meeting of Embracer Group AB ("Embracer" or the "Company") was held today on 7 January 2022, and the following resolutions were passed...
