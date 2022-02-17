- (PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine Q4 revenue USD 75.7 million vs. estimate USD 76 million.
|Aker BioMarine Q4 Adjusted EBITDA USD 7.2 Million vs. Estimate USD 3 Million
|Aker BioMarine ASA - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 results
|Aker BioMarine ASA: Aker BioMarine appoints new EVP for Human Health & Nutrition business area
|Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 215,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine Chairman purchased 215,000 shares.• Following the transaction, Mr. Snøve, directly and indirectly, controls 565,000 shares in Aker BioMarine ASA.
|Aker BioMarine ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
