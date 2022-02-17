PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited: Plastic-waste sorting platform YOUTURN becomes GC's second initiative to meet BS8001: 2017 circular economy standard

BANGKOK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) - committed to expanding its circular economy efforts and striving to create a balance of environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) - has monitored and evaluated the performance of YOUTURN, a comprehensive plastic waste management platform with drop-off points that encourage the public to sort "stretchy" and "hard" plastic waste. In addition, GC also plans to develop a digital application for this initiative and garner support from more partners to maximize the value of plastic waste. Thanks to these efforts, international auditing firm Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Ltd. (LRQA) has certified that YOUTURN meets the BS8001: 2017 circular economy standard. GC is Thailand's first and only company to have received this certification, and YOUTURN is GC's second project to be certified after Upcycling the Oceans, Thailand.

Having operated for over a year now, the YOUTURN platform systematically manages plastic waste by engaging all sectors across the value chain, benefitting local communities, society at large and the environment. With the support of over 50 institutions, organizations and agencies, YOUTURN has upcycled more than 300 metric tons of plastic waste into a diverse range of products with varying applications. Most notably, GC has transformed PET bottles into 5,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in Thailand.

The YOUTURN platform responds to the economic, social, and environmental aspects of GC's circular economy strategy, which aims to achieve an ESG balance. This certification proves that the project yields tangible results, assuring participants that YOUTURN's operation is credible, accountable, and compliant with international standards. GC aims to expand the scope of the platform to build a concrete and efficient circular economy network in the future.

