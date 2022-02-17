- (PLX AI) - Lehto Q4 sales EUR 157.8 million vs. estimate EUR 155 million.
- • Q4 net income EUR -20.5 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR -0.23
|Lehto Q4 EBIT EUR -14.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR -13 Million
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Improved margins in housing projects, significant losses in business premises projects.
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc will publish the financial statement bulletin for 2021 on 17 February 2022
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Shareholders' Nomination Committee's proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Lehto books losses on projects on 2021 financial statements, operating loss EUR -24 million
