- (PLX AI) - Leroy Seafood Q4 revenue NOK 6,519 million vs. estimate NOK 6,125 million.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:40
|Leroy Seafood Q4 Adjusted EBIT NOK 902 Million vs. Estimate NOK 890 Million
|06:34
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: All-time high revenue in 2021
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Approval of base prospectus for listing of green bonds
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q4 2021
|Lerøy's new Spanish salmon processing factory set to develop new product lines
