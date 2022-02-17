- (PLX AI) - Kojamo Q4 pretax profit EUR 662.9 million.
- • Q4 FFO EUR 38.6 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 2.15
|07:10
|Kojamo Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 57 Million vs. Estimate EUR 55 Million
|03.02.
|KOJAMO OYJ: News conference on Kojamo's Financial Statements Release 2021 on 17 February 2022
|15.12.21
|Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo to evaluate its strategic options outside of the key growth centres
|HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo to evaluate its strategic options outside of the key growth centres
According to its strategy, Kojamo's operations are focused on the largest...
|30.11.21
|KOJAMO OYJ: Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Kojamo to the Annual General Meeting
|10.11.21
|KOJAMO OYJ: Kojamo Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
