- (PLX AI) - Nestle FY organic growth 7.5% vs. estimate 7.1%.
- • FY revenue CHF 87,100 million vs. estimate CHF 86,900 million
- • FY EPS CHF 6.06 vs. estimate CHF 4.47
- • FY adjusted EPS CHF 4.42
- • FY free cash flow CHF 8,700 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 5%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17-17.5%
- • Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase
- • Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvements
- • Says raised prices 2% for the year, and 3.1% in Q4 to offset cost inflation
