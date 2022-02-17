- (PLX AI) - Balco Group Q4 revenue SEK 324 million vs. estimate SEK 323 million.
- • Q4 orders SEK 484 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 30 million
|Balco Group Q4 EBIT SEK 38 Million vs. Estimate SEK 33 Million
Balco Group Q4 revenue SEK 324 million vs. estimate SEK 323 million.• Q4 orders SEK 484 million• Q4 net income SEK 30 million
