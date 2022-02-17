- (PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q4 revenue SEK 976.6 million vs. estimate SEK 882 million.
- • Q4 orders SEK 1,067.1 million
- • Q4 EBITA SEK 121 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 75.3 million
|07:40
|NCAB Group Q4 EBIT SEK 113.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 98 Million
(PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q4 revenue SEK 976.6 million vs. estimate SEK 882 million.• Q4 orders SEK 1,067.1 million• Q4 EBITA SEK 121 million• Q4 net income SEK 75.3 million
|29.12.21
|NCAB Group erwirbt META Leiterplatten in Deutschland
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for NCAB Group AB (252/21)
|Referring to the bulletin from NCAB Group AB's Extraordinary General Meeting,
held on 15 December, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split split in
relations 10:1. The share will be traded under...
|12.11.21
|NCAB Group Q3 EBIT SEK 118.6 Million
|(PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q3 revenue SEK 863.6 million.• Q3 orders SEK 935.2 million• Q3 EBITA SEK 123.2 million• Q3 net income SEK 91.2 million• Q3 EPS SEK 4.86
