- • Q4 net income SEK 427 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.56
|07:41
|Sinch AB: Year-end report January-December 2021
|
October-December 2021
Net sales increased by 74 percent to SEK 5,207m (2,999). Organic growth in local currency was 29 percent.Gross profit increased by 69 percent to SEK 1,348m (796). Organic...
|07:40
|Sinch Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 471 Million vs. Estimate SEK 405 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sinch Q4 sales SEK 5,207 million vs. estimate SEK 4,782 million.• Q4 net income SEK 427 million• Q4 EPS SEK 0.56
|10.02.
|Sinch AB: Sinch resolves on an in-kind issue of shares to the sellers of Pathwire
|Stockholm, Sweden - 10 February 2022 - Sinch AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Sinch"), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that the board of directors...
|08.02.
|Sinch AB: New Study Shows Nearly 80 Percent of Companies Will Implement Conversational Customer Engagement to Improve Customer Experience
|03.02.
|Sinch AB: Sinch implements new operating model and announces changes to management team
|Stockholm, Sweden - February 3, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced changes to its organization and management team.
The...
