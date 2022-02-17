- (PLX AI) - Duni Q4 sales SEK 1,552 million vs. estimate SEK 1,491 million.
- • Q4 organic growth 31.5%
- • Q4 net income SEK 9 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.18
|07:52
|Duni Q4 Operating Income SEK 110 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
|10.02.
|Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2021
|21.01.
|DUNI AB: The Board member Alex Myers has suddenly passed away
|13.12.21
|Duni AB: Duni Group extends the management team for increased focus on customer relations and logistics
|MALMÖ, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group extends its management team with three new roles to further strengthen the focus on the customers and the market. Nicklas Bengtsson...
|03.11.21
|DUNI AB: Nomination Committee for Duni's AGM 2022
