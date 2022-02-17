- (PLX AI) - Aurubis says the Zutphen (Netherlands) site as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees will be sold.
- • FRP plants in Stolberg, Pori, and Buffalo will remain in the Aurubis Group
- • KME SE is the operational subsidiary of INTEK Holding and, with plants in Germany, France, Italy, China, and the US, is one of the leading manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products worldwide
- • Transaction to close in summer 2022
AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de