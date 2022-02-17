Anzeige
TAAT Global: Monster-News! 7 Gründe um in diese Aktie zu investieren – Kursexplosion?
PR Newswire
17.02.2022 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2022

PR Newswire

London, February 16

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsOther - Europe 7.8
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg 4.7
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
5INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.8
6VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.8
7TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.8
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.8
9ENIEnergyItaly 2.7
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
11AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.4
12SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.4
13NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
14Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.1
16Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.1
17Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 2.0
18Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
19Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.0
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 1.9
21Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland 1.8
22ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.8
23Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States 1.7
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.7
25Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance 1.6
26MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
27MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
28Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
29Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.6
30Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
31ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments68.5
Cash and other net assets31.5
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2022% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.6
United Kingdom15.1
Japan9.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.2
Americas3.8
Cash and other net assets31.5
100.0


SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2022 % of Net Assets
Financials19.9
Communication Services11.9
Health Care11.4
Energy7.2
Industrials6.5
Consumer Staples6.0
Information Technology2.0
Real Estate
Consumer Discretionary		1.9
1.6
Cash and other net assets31.5
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2022, the net assets of the Company were £118,926,000.

17 February 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2022 PR Newswire
