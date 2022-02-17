EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2022
PR Newswire
London, February 16
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Other - Europe
|7.8
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|4.7
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|5
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|6
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|7
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.8
|9
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.7
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|11
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|12
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.4
|13
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|14
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.2
|15
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.1
|16
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.1
|17
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
|2.0
|18
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|19
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|20
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.9
|21
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|1.8
|22
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|23
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|1.7
|24
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.7
|25
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.6
|26
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|27
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|28
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|29
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.6
|30
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.5
|31
|Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|68.5
|Cash and other net assets
|31.5
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|35.6
|United Kingdom
|15.1
|Japan
|9.9
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|4.2
|Americas
|3.8
|Cash and other net assets
|31.5
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|19.9
|Communication Services
|11.9
|Health Care
|11.4
|Energy
|7.2
|Industrials
|6.5
|Consumer Staples
|6.0
|Information Technology
|2.0
|Real Estate
Consumer Discretionary
|1.9
1.6
|Cash and other net assets
|31.5
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 January 2022, the net assets of the Company were £118,926,000.
17 February 2022
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF