EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2022

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Other - Europe 7.8 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg 4.7 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 5 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 6 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.8 7 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.8 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 9 ENI Energy Italy 2.7 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 11 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.4 12 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 14 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 15 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 16 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.1 17 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 2.0 18 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 19 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.0 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.9 21 Roche *** Health Care Switzerland 1.8 22 Shell Energy United Kingdom 1.8 23 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 1.7 24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.7 25 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.6 26 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 27 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 28 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 29 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.6 30 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 31 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 68.5 Cash and other net assets 31.5 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares







GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2022 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 35.6 United Kingdom 15.1 Japan 9.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.2 Americas 3.8 Cash and other net assets 31.5 100.0





SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2022 % of Net Assets Financials 19.9 Communication Services 11.9 Health Care 11.4 Energy 7.2 Industrials 6.5 Consumer Staples 6.0 Information Technology 2.0 Real Estate

Consumer Discretionary 1.9

1.6 Cash and other net assets 31.5 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2022, the net assets of the Company were £118,926,000.

17 February 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF