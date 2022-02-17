Two of Australia's most prominent energy players, Fortescue Future Industries and oil giant Woodside Energy, have been included on a shortlist of potential development partners for a proposed 600MW green hydrogen production and export facility on New Zealand's South Island.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the wholly owned subsidiary of Australian-based iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group, and natural gas supplier Woodside Energy have made a shortlist of four companies to partner with New Zealand electricity generators Meridian Energy and Contact Energy on their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...