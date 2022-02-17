The Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility Phase II in the United States set off fire alarms that activated a fault water suppression system, triggering a cascading set of events that resulted in roughly 10 battery packs melting down.From pv magazine USA The Vistra Energy Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility Phase II set off fire alarms just after 8 p.m. (PST) on Feb. 13. Upon arrival, the local fire department found roughly 10 battery racks that were completely melted. The fire department representatives said that the fire was extinguished. "We could confirm that it does have a fire suppression ...

