- (PLX AI) - Oncopeptides Q4 revenue SEK -21.71 million.
|0,848
|0,878
|08:16
|0,849
|0,877
|08:17
|08:10
|Oncopeptides Q4 EBIT SEK -389.836 Million
|Mo
|Oncopeptides AB: Invitation to presentation of 2021 year-end results
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases...
|24.01.
|On second thought, Oncopeptides decides not to give up on Pepaxto in the U.S., but won't say why
|24.01.
|Months after pulling only drug from US, Oncopeptides takes back withdrawal request - but stays mum on why
|21.01.
|Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides rescinds voluntary withdrawal of Pepaxto in the US - no intent to market in the US at this time
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological...
|ONCOPEPTIDES AB
|0,876
|+1,21 %