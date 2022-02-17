- (PLX AI) - Citycon Q4 rental income EUR 49.3 million.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:16
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 published
|HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2021 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated...
|08:10
|Citycon Q4 Adjusted EPS EUR 0.23
|10.02.
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements 2021 to be published on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at approximately 9 am ETT
|HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Investor News 10 February 2022 at 12.15 hrs.
Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for...
|07.02.
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon opportunistically divests two non-core centres in Norway at attractive pricing
|HELSINKI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Investor News 7 February 2022 at 17.40 hrs
Citycon has signed an agreement to opportunistically sell two non-core shopping centres...
|07.02.
|Citycon Oyj: Citycon acquires residential property in Sweden, strengthening its existing portfolio and increasing its residential exposure
|HELSINKI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Investor News 7 February 2022 at 17.40 hrs
Citycon has signed a forward commitment agreement with Botrygg to acquire a newly...
|CITYCON OYJ
|7,280
|+2,54 %