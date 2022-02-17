- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q4 revenue SEK 61.4 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 89.3%
- • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK -0.38
|Bonesupport Q4 EBIT SEK -21.8 Million
