Invitation to presentation of Linkfire's Q4 report 2021

Linkfire ("LINKFI"), the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries, will publish its Q4 report 2021 on Thursday 24 February, at 8.00 CET. A webcast presentation of the report will take place at 10.00 CET on the same day.

Webcast with teleconference:

24 February 2022 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://investors.linkfire.com/ after the webcast with teleconference.

Speakers:

Lars Ettrup, CEO

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q4-2021

Dial-in number for teleconference:

DK: +4578150110

SE: +46850558365

UK: +443333009266

US: +16467224956

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

