Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
TAAT Global: Monster-News! 7 Gründe um in diese Aktie zu investieren – Kursexplosion?
Otello Corporation ASA: Otello Corporation announces second half results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second half, which ended December 31, 2021. Please find the second half report (2H21.pdf) attached.

Petter Lade, CFO

Phone: +47 91143878

E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

