Sievi Capital Oyj: Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2021

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release, 17 February 2022 at 9.30 am EET

Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2021

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Thursday, 3 March at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 2:00 pm EET.

In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital's CEO, and Markus Peura, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2021. In addition, CEO Janne Ketola will introduce the operations of our newest target company HTJ, one of the leading construction management companies in Finland.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/sievi-capital-q4

Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 12:00 noon on Thursday, 3 March.

The presentation materials will be available on Sievi Capital's website later on the same day and the webcast recording on the following day at the latest.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.