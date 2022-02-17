Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
TAAT Global: Monster-News! 7 Gründe um in diese Aktie zu investieren – Kursexplosion?
17.02.2022 | 08:41
TGS: Ex Dividend USD 0.14 Today

The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.14 (NOK 1.24) as from today, 17 February 2022.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com
+47 909 43 673


