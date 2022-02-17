

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - British technology company, Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Groupe Casino, a French retail group, inked a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU, to form a new exclusive joint venture or JV, to support the development and management of single or multi-tenanted Customer Fulfilment Centre or CFCs in France, the companies said on Thursday.



Underpinned by the success of their partnership and expanding operations in Ile-de-France, Ocado and Groupe believe that 'there is significant and growing demand for online grocery services across the French market, creating a huge opportunity to leverage their combined expertise, including Ocado's UK experience providing multi-retailer CFCs.'



The new JV is aimed at to provide logistics services to OSP-powered CFCs in France, which will be available to all grocery retailers.



The new move also allows Ocado to integrate its Octopia's marketplace platform into OSP and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offering.



Groupe will deploy Ocado's in-store fulfilment solution across its Monoprix store estate.







