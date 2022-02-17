

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor maker, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), said on Thursday that it is investing 2 billion euros, to build a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia, to increase its power semiconductors manufacturing capabilities.



'The expansion, following the company's long-term manufacturing strategy, will benefit from the excellent economies of scale already achieved for 200-millimeter manufacturing in Kulim. It will complement Infineon's leading position in silicon, based on 300-millimeter manufacturing in Villach and Dresden,' the company said in a statement.



Once fully equipped, the new module will generate 2 billion euros in additional annual revenue with products based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride.



Infineon is also targeting revenues of $1 billion with SiC-based power semiconductors by the middle of the decade.



The construction will begin in June and the fab will be ready for equipment in summer 2024. The first wafers will leave the fab in the second half of 2024.







