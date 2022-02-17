- (PLX AI) - Genmab shares rose 2% in early trading as earnings after the market yesterday beat consensus on revenue and EBIT.
- • Revenue was 3% ahead and EBIT was 6% ahead of company-compiled estimates
- • Outlook for 2022 was also better than expected, with revenue seen at DKK 10,800-12,000 million; consensus DKK 11,157 million
- • The guidance supports our view of Genmab as a unique biotech growth engine with multiple revenue contributors and a high quality pipeline, Nordea said
- • We remain buyers of the stock and expect 2022 news flow to be supportive: Nordea
- • Genmab's track record gives us broad confidence in the early-mid stage pipeline, without having to single out any specific asset, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
